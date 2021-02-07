Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 February, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Japanese conglomerate Kirin Holdings cuts ties with Myanmar

Published : Sunday, 7 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Japanese conglomerate Kirin Holdings Company Limited has terminated its ties with Myanmar's military-linked company Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited -- a decision being seen as a strong message to the Myanmar military.
The announcement comes days after Myanmar military took control of the country through a coup and detained the country's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders of the National League of Democracy that saw a landslide victory in the November elections.
In a statement, Kirin Holdings Company Limited on Friday said it is deeply concerned by the recent actions of the military in Myanmar, which are against the standards and human rights policy that Kirin maintains.
"We decided to invest in Myanmar in 2015, believing that, through our business, we could contribute positively to the people and the economy of the country as it entered an important period of democratization," it said. However, it said, given the current circumstances, it has no option but to terminate its current joint-venture partnership with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited, which provides the service of welfare fund management for the military.
"We will be taking steps as a matter of urgency to put this termination into effect," read the statement.
According to Japan Times, Kirin acquired a majority stake in Myanmar Brewery in 2015 in partnership with Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL). It was part of billions of dollars in foreign investment which flooded into the country with the partial lifting of international sanctions. Kirin took a controlling stake in Mandalay Brewery Ltd in 2017 at a cost of $4.3 million, topping off its more than $500 million investment in top producer Myanmar Brewery in 2015.
Human rights groups have been demanding that Japanese and other foreign companies having businesses linked to Myanmar military cut their ties since 2017 when a brutal military crackdown caused influx of some 750,000 Rohingyas to Bangladesh. Rights groups called it      genocide.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JP to introduce ‘Pallibandhu Padak’
Bangladesh Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed meets US Army Chief
True identity of mysterious gamma-ray source revealed
Japanese conglomerate Kirin Holdings cuts ties with Myanmar
BNP programme means terrorist acts: Quader
Permanent venue for trade fair ready at Purbachal
CPA to dredge 51 lakh cubic metres of silt
Maldives FM arrives tomorrow


Latest News
Mayor candidate 'picked up' in Madaripur, police station besieged
Shakib listed at highest base price for IPL auction
Tomorrow’s first hour will be decisive in determining Test’s result: Cornwall
Domingo laments lack of Test matches for Bangladesh
Iran to start Covid vaccinations within week: Rouhani
Indian farmers block highways nationwide
Bangladesh to gain new commercial facilities post-LDC graduation: FBCCI
Blinken presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in first call
3 Indians held in Ctg for 'involvement in cricket betting'
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Most Read News
Stop the inequality virus!
3 killed in truck-covered van collision
Medical college admission test April 2
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Train services of Sylhet restored after 29hrs
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Bangladesh Army Chief meets US Army Chief of Staff General
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft