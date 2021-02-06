Road crashes leave 7 dead in three districts

At least seven people were killed and four others were in injured in road accidents in Narayanganj, Chattogram and Jhenidah on Friday.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent reported that three passers-by were killed in a competition between two buses in Sonargaon upazila on

Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abu Bakr Siddique, 20, Wahidul, 32, and Sajib Sarker, 28.

Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Moniruzzaman said two buses of Borak Paribahan and Homna Super Service competed with each other to go first in Kanchpur bus stand area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

During the competition, one bus hit the trio while they were crossing the road, leaving them critically injured. They were taken to a local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue, said OC Moniruzzaman.

The two buses were seized but the drivers and their assistants managed to flee, the OC added.

Our Staff correspondent from Chattogram adds: A truck smashed an auto-rickshaw at Baklia in Chattogram city Friday morning, leaving three people dead and four others injured.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost in-charge Md Jahirul Haque Bhuiyan said a sand-laden truck rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in front of Rahattarpool Blooming Park Community Hall, leaving seven people injured.

Of the injured, three were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The dead were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Md Ohid Miah, 55, Md Shahid, 62, and Md Abdul Mannan.

"All the injured and deceased were the passengers of the auto-rickshaw. Their bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy," said Md Moinuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bakolia Police Station.

In Jhenidah, a young man was killed as two motorcycles collided head-on in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenidah district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Hasan, 27, son of Abu Bakr Mandal, a resident of College Para area under Kaliganj Municipality.

Locals said Rakibul's motorcycle collided with another one in front of the upazila agriculture office around 5:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot. Kaliganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Sheikh Sujat Ali confirmed the matter.



