Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:53 PM
Macron offers to be â€˜honest brokerâ€™ in US-Iran talks

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, Feb 5: French President Emmanuel Macron offered Thursday to be an "honest broker" in talks between the United States and Iran in order to revive a 2015 nuclear deal which was torpedoed by ex-president Donald Trump.
"I will do whatever I can to support any initiative
from the US side to re-engage in a demanding dialogue, and I will... try to be an honest broker and a committed broker in this dialogue," Macron told the Atlantic Council think-tank.
The French leader tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to persuade Trump to respect the 2015 pact, which placed curbs and checks on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Macron argued in favour of new negotiations with Iran that would also place limits on the Islamic republic's ballistic missile programme and which would include Israel and Saudi Arabia.
The latter countries were fiercely opposed to the 2015 deal and supported Trump's decision to pull the United States out.    —AFP


