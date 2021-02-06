BNP to hold public rallies in six cities demanding fair polls

BNP on Friday announced to hold public rallies in six cities, demanding fair and credible polls.

BNP's defeated mayoral candidates in different cities came up with the announcement at a press conference at National Press Club.

The rallies will be held in Chittagong on February 13, Barisal on February 18, Khulna on February 27, Rajshahi on March 1, Dhaka South City on March 3 and Dhaka North City on March 4.

BNP Joint Secretary General Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, who contested the Barisal City Corporation polls as BNP mayoral candidate in 2018, said, "We've decided to hold six rallies to inform people about vote rigging. We want to tell the people about their voting rights and urge them to restore democracy."

Apart from Sarwar, BNP's four other defeated mayoral candidates, Chattogram's Dr Shahadat Hossain, Rajshahi's Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, Dhaka North's Tabith Awal and Dhaka South's Ishraque Hossain were present at the press conference.

Dr Shahadat Hossain alleged that the state machinery, administration, Awami League and the government worked together to rig votes in Chattogram City Corporation polls.

Shahadat said they will appeal to people at the rallies to unite in favour of their demand for holding the elections under a neutral and acceptable body.

Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul said they want to involve people with their struggle for ensuring fair election and 'restoring' voting rights through the rallies.

Tabith Awal said people are being forced to show apathy to elections by staging 'farce' in the name of polls. "We must restore voting rights and democracy by creating public opinion."

Ishraque said the results will be unchanged even if 1,000 elections are held under the current government. "That's why we must bring back the caretaker government system."

They also narrated their experiences and various allegations of vote rigging in their respective cities during the elections. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was also present at the press conference.
















