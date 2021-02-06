Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rail link with Sylhet snaps as oil carriages derail

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

A goods train carrying oil tankers derailed in Maijgaon area of Fenchuganj Upazila on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A goods train carrying oil tankers derailed in Maijgaon area of Fenchuganj Upazila on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

SYLHET, Feb 5: Train services between Sylhet and other parts of Bangladesh were disrupted on early Friday after tankers of an oil-laden train derailed in the Maijgaon area of Fenchuganj upazila, officials said.
Nine out of the 12 tankers of the train veered off the tracks around 12am, halting rail services on Sylhet-Dhaka and Sylhet-Chittagong routes, said Sylhet Railway Station Manager Khalilur Rahman.
Due to the derailment, the intercity Upaban Express from Dhaka became stuck at Kulaura and the Udayan Express from Chittagong at Srimangal. Besides, three other intercity trains have been cancelled, the station manager added.
An official of Fenchuganj railway station said two relief trains from Kulaura and Akhaura and started rescue operations.
Maijgaon Railway Station Master Monir Hossain said rail communication would be normalized by 10pm.
Dulal Chandra Das, substation mechanical engineer at Kulaura Junction, said over 800 metres of railway lines have to be repaired as railway slippers in the area were removed
in the accident.
"The derailed wagons were removed first and then the railway workers started repairing the track. So, it will take a few more hours for the railway line to become operational," he added.
Two relief trains came from Kulaura and Akhaura and started the rescue operation | Dhaka Tribune
The oil spill caused by the derailment has caused panic in the area.
"Residents have already been evacuated from their homes," said Fenchuganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shafayat Hossain.
Locals were seen looting the spilled oil with jars, buckets, plastic bowls, and cooking pots. The authorities failed to control the situation despite several attempts.
One of the residents of the area said: "The oil spilled on the ground is being wasted. We are only collecting that oil. It is better to take it home than to let it go to waste."
A five-member probe body headed by Railway Divisional Transport Officer Khairul Islam has been formed to find the cause of the incident, Sylhet Railway Divisional Manager Md Sadeq confirmed.
He said the investigation report will be submitted within three days. Asking to remain anonymous, a railway official said the accident must have been caused by a defect in the line as it is the dry season.
The probe committee will be able to reveal the actual reason behind the accident after investigation, he added. Agencies
in the accident.
"The derailed wagons were removed first and then the railway workers started repairing the track. So, it will take a few more hours for the railway line to become operational," he added.
Two relief trains came from Kulaura and Akhaura and started the rescue operation | Dhaka Tribune
The oil spill caused by the derailment has caused panic in the area.
"Residents have already been evacuated from their homes," said Fenchuganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shafayat Hossain.
Locals were seen looting the spilled oil with jars, buckets, plastic bowls, and cooking pots. The authorities failed to control the situation despite several attempts.    —Agencies


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Road crashes leave 7 dead in three districts
Macron offers to be â€˜honest brokerâ€™ in US-Iran talks
Biden pulls Yemen war support, welcomes refugees in US reset
BNP to hold public rallies in six cities demanding fair polls
Climate change may have had â€˜key roleâ€™ in pandemic: Study
Rail link with Sylhet snaps as oil carriages derail
Al Jazeera allegation unfounded: UN Secy Genâ€™s spokesman
C-19 claims 7 lives, infects 435 in 24 hrs


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes history scoring wonderful century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jailâ€™s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft