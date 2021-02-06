Video
Home Front Page

C-19 claims 7 lives, infects 435 in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The country saw seven more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,182, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 435 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 537,465.
Besides, 507 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 482,424 with 89.76 per cent recovery rate,
 A total of 15,566 samples were tested at 206 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,724,473 samples have been tested in    the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 2.79 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 14.43 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.
Among the day's victims, four were men and three were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Six of them died in Dhaka and one in Rajshahi divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,200 of the total deceased were men and 1,982 were women.
The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Among the total 8,182 fatalities, 4,559 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,501 in Chattogram, 468 in Rajshahi, 553 in Khulna, 247 in Barishal, 307 in Sylhet, 357 in Rangpur and 190 in Mymensingh divisions.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,296,354 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 105,493,752 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


