Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train

DPP likely to be completed in June this year

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: The Development Project Proposal (DPP)) of the highly ambitious bullet train project from Dhaka to Chattogram is expected to be completed by June this year.
Project Director Md Quamrul Ahsan told the Daily Observer that the consortium of China Railway Design Corporation of China and Mazumder Enterprise of Bangladesh have started preparing the DPP.
After preparation of the project proposal, it will be placed before the ECNEC and the Cabinet Purchase Committee for approval, Quamrul said.
Sources in the Bangladesh Railway said the estimated cost of the project may be taka one trillion. Two Chinese firms have already expressed their willingness to fund the biggest ever project of Bangladesh Railway, sources added.
The Chinese firm, appointed for conducting a feasibility study on the project, has already completed its job.
The Planning Ministry had approved "Feasibility Study      and Detail Design for Construction of Dhaka-Chattogram via Cumilla High-Speed Railway Project," in March 2017.
The consortium of China Railway Design Corporation and Mazumder Enterprise of Bangladesh has been appointed for conducting the feasibility study including the preparation of a detailed design at a cost of Tk 110.16 crore on May 31 in 2018.
After approval of the DPP, Bangladesh Railway will go for appointment of a consultant as well as a contractor for construction of such an ambitious project of the country, the project director said.
He hoped that the construction of the project might begin within the current year with approval by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).
Quamrul said, a total of six stations will be constructed on the proposed route-Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Feni, Pahartali and Chattogram.
Railway sources said, presently, the journey by train from Dhaka to Chattogram takes nearly six hours.
With the introduction of bullet train on the route, it could take a little over an hour. The trains, which will run at a speed of 300kmp, can carry approximately 50,000 passengers daily.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road crashes leave 7 dead in three districts
Macron offers to be ‘honest broker’ in US-Iran talks
Biden pulls Yemen war support, welcomes refugees in US reset
BNP to hold public rallies in six cities demanding fair polls
Climate change may have had ‘key role’ in pandemic: Study
Rail link with Sylhet snaps as oil carriages derail
Al Jazeera allegation unfounded: UN Secy Gen’s spokesman
C-19 claims 7 lives, infects 435 in 24 hrs


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes history scoring wonderful century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft