DPP likely to be completed in June this year

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: The Development Project Proposal (DPP)) of the highly ambitious bullet train project from Dhaka to Chattogram is expected to be completed by June this year.

Project Director Md Quamrul Ahsan told the Daily Observer that the consortium of China Railway Design Corporation of China and Mazumder Enterprise of Bangladesh have started preparing the DPP.

After preparation of the project proposal, it will be placed before the ECNEC and the Cabinet Purchase Committee for approval, Quamrul said.

Sources in the Bangladesh Railway said the estimated cost of the project may be taka one trillion. Two Chinese firms have already expressed their willingness to fund the biggest ever project of Bangladesh Railway, sources added.

The Chinese firm, appointed for conducting a feasibility study on the project, has already completed its job.

The Planning Ministry had approved "Feasibility Study and Detail Design for Construction of Dhaka-Chattogram via Cumilla High-Speed Railway Project," in March 2017.

The consortium of China Railway Design Corporation and Mazumder Enterprise of Bangladesh has been appointed for conducting the feasibility study including the preparation of a detailed design at a cost of Tk 110.16 crore on May 31 in 2018.

After approval of the DPP, Bangladesh Railway will go for appointment of a consultant as well as a contractor for construction of such an ambitious project of the country, the project director said.

He hoped that the construction of the project might begin within the current year with approval by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Quamrul said, a total of six stations will be constructed on the proposed route-Dhaka, Narayanganj, Cumilla, Feni, Pahartali and Chattogram.

Railway sources said, presently, the journey by train from Dhaka to Chattogram takes nearly six hours.

With the introduction of bullet train on the route, it could take a little over an hour. The trains, which will run at a speed of 300kmp, can carry approximately 50,000 passengers daily.





