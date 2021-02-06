Rohingya crisis: UNSC calls for creating conditions for repatriation

UN Security Council members have reiterated the need for addressing the root causes of the crisis in Rakhine State and creating conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, sustainable and dignified return of Rohingyas.

They expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by

the military on February 1 and the arbitrary detention of members of the government, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others.

They called for the immediate release of all those detained, according to a Security Council press statement on the situation in Myanmar issued on Thursday.

The press statement was issued by Council President Barbara Woodward (United Kingdom).

The members of the Security Council emphasised the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar.

They stressed the need for upholding democratic institutions and processes and refraining from violence, and fully respecting human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

They encouraged the pursuance of dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar.

The Security Council members expressed concern at the restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.

They also called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, including through the re?establishment of United Nations relief flights.

They reiterated their strong support to regional organisations, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and welcomed the ASEAN Chair's Statement on February 1.

They also reaffirmed their support to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar for her good offices and strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar. —UNB







