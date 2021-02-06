Three prison officials sacked

Senior Jail Superintendent Ratna Roy, Jailer Noor Mohammad Mridha and Deputy Jailer Md Golam Saklain were sacked for allowing a prisoner to meet a woman in the cabin of a prison official at Kashimpur Central Jail-1 on January 6.

The prisoner was Hallmark General Manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities for the first time formed a three-member probe committee to find out how the footage was leaked out.

The incident took place on January 6 but it came to light on Friday after a TV channel aired the CCTV footage.

The footage showed a woman entering the prison from outside with two youths around 12:55pm. Deputy jailer Saklain received her and left the place.

Saklain returned to his office along with Tushar Ahmed after around ten minutes and left Tushar and the woman there for about 45 minutes in violation of the jail rules.

Inspector General of Prison Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun formed the probe body on 31 January, a high official of the Home Ministry told The Daily Observer on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Jashore prison Md Sogir Mia leads the committee. Kashimpur high security prison's Senior Jail Superintendent Md Gias Uddin and Faridpur district prison's Jail Super Al Masum are other members of the probe body.

The probe body was asked to submit its report on how the footage of the meeting of Hallmark GM with the woman was obtained by Channel 24 and other news channels and how the official documents of prisons went to different news media.

Some officials of the prison department have expressed their dissatisfaction over the forming of such a committee. The decision also irked some Home Ministry officials.

These are criminal offences and legal action must be taken accordingly. If the accused is simply transferred, he or she will commit the same offence in the jail.

A letter was sent to the jail from the Home Ministry over the issue on Thursday.

Apart from the three sacked jail officials six jailers, an assistant chief jailer and a surgeon instructor were withdrawn in connection with the incident.









