Killer air pollution chokes Dhaka



People of Dhaka's Keraniganj have to move through thick blankets of dust and dirt every day, despite health hazard. Air pollution has reached an alarming level in the capital too. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Already the surrounding air is contaminated for many reasons, such as pollution in various mines, emissions from open or open burning, incineration of fossil fuels, dust from uncontrolled construction, factories, emissions from brick kilns and vehicle, etc.

These emissions emit sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX), ammonia (SO2) etc. which transform into sulfuric acid (H2SO4) and nitric acid (H) that, in turn give rise to two types of storage, dry and wet.

Gradually, these two types of storage cause negative impact on the aquatic environment, human health, plants, objects and many other important things.

Various studies by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), NASA, Bangladesh Environment Department, World Bank and other reputed organizations have identified transport, especially unfit vehicles and brick kilns as major causes of air pollution in Bangladesh.

According to the observations of Air Visual, an international organization that monitors air quality in the world, suggests that in recent times, air pollution in Dhaka city has been highest among the major cities in the world for most of the day.

Besides a recent study, the number of unhealthy days in the capital city of Dhaka is increasing year by year.

For example in 2014 the air in the capital was unhealthy- to- severe unhealthy- for 165 days. In 2016 it increased to 198 days.

At present, the air in most parts of Bangladesh is more or less polluted; and Dhaka is one of the most polluted cities in the world.

India's Delhi tops the list, Dhaka is right after that, at times Dhaka even surpasses Delhi.

A research report of Department of Environment, suggests that besides Dhaka, air pollution is increasing in Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chittagong.

This increasing air pollution situation is alarming as we also come to know that from various research reports that about 1 lakh 23 thousand people are dying every year in Bangladesh due to air pollution.

However, a report of the United Nations, reveals that nine out of 10 people worldwide breathe in polluted air, and an estimated 8 million people die prematurely each year due to air pollution, mainly in low- and middle-income countries.

On the other hand, the global report titled 'The State of Global Air-2019' shows that Bangladesh is one of the five countries in the world where 100 per cent of the people live in polluted air. And Bangladesh ranks 5th in terms of deaths due to air pollution damage.

Considering all the above facts as an alarming, many environmental experts and activists suggested that a research should be conducted to focus on the fact like how much pollution it is, if these effects of the damage are long term. What kind of human activities is increasing pollution?

General Secretary of Poribesh Bachao Andolan ( POBA), Engineer M Abdus Sobhan, said that in order to be healthy and live as human beings, we have to get good answers to these questions.

Sharing his observation about the causes of air pollution in Bangladesh, he also noted that unfit vehicles and brick kilns as two of the causes of air pollution.

"We have seen that all the initiatives that have been taken to make vehicles and brick kilns environmentally friendly are being hampered at various times due to multiple reasons. Although it is very important to ensure their implementation, for example, in the transport sector, to work out specific action plans in line with the set of goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

Referring to the Environment Protection Act, he also noted that brick kilns should not be set up on agricultural lands, bricks should not be made by removing soil from agricultural land, etc.

He also demands to transform all brick kilns into modern and equipped with environmentally friendly technology in accordance with the Brick Making and Kiln Control Ordinance in 2016.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, Atiqul Islam, the Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation said that the air pollution status between urban and rural is different.

In urban areas including capital city mainly the outdoor character like car smoke, factory waste etc. are responsible for this air pollution whereas in rural areas indoor air pollution is the main problem due to open cooking.

However, he also said that people are also responsible for the increase in air pollution for a number of reasons too, such as extensive use of generators, waste management without following the policy, not using the dustbin properly, not cleaning the roads and sidewalks regularly or not sprinkling water, not sprinkling water during construction work, not covering the constructions materials and digging roads all the year round etc.

"It is not impossible. All together we can bring a great change if we want, we need to adopt some plans for some areas and should introduce completely controlled acts to reduce or bring air pollution to a tolerable level. This will require decision making and implementation in a well- planned manner," he added.

When asked what are the institutions that need to work together to reduce the pollution level, he said that people expect a stronger role from the Department of Environment, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, City Corporation and other related organizations.

Apart from various government organizations, the media also has an important role to play in all these areas, he added.

It will also be very important to inform the people about the overall issue of air pollution and to motivate everyone to stop air pollution.

Much more needs to be done to reduce air pollution in the city. Among the things that can be considered with priority are: controlling the number of motorized vehicles on the road; adopt and implement integrated policies to encourage the use of non-mechanical vehicles, including bicycles; Remove all excess old and unfit vehicles; Reduce the amount of industrial, household and medical wastes and ensure proper and hygienic disposal and disposal of these wastes; Increasing the number of trees and reservoirs inside the city; Encouraging rooftop gardens and reducing population growth, he observed.









