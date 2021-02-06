US, UK vow action after report of sexual violence against Uighurs

LONDON, Feb 5: The United States and Britain on Thursday reacted with horror and vowed action after a BBC investigation detailed harrowing accounts of torture and sexual violence against Uighur women in Chinese camps.

The reactions came as a "people's tribunal" was convened to examine allegations against China of anti-Uighur brutality, chaired by a British lawyer who led the UN prosecution for war crimes of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

"These atrocities shock the conscience and must be met with serious consequences," a US State Department spokesperson said, reiterating the view of both the former and new US administrations that China is perpetrating "genocide" against the Uighurs.

"We will speak out consistently and jointly with allies and partners to condemn these atrocities, and we will consider all appropriate tools to promote accountability for those responsible and deter future abuses," the spokesperson said.

British junior foreign minister Nigel Adams said the BBC report revealed "clearly evil acts".

"The evidence of the scale and severity of these violations is now far-reaching, it paints a truly harrowing picture," he told parliament. -AFP