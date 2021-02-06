Another accused in ULAB student’s rape, murder case remanded

Police have arrested a young woman in connection with a case filed over rape and murder of a student of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

The accused, Farzana Zaman Neha, was arrested from a house in the capital's Azimpur area on Thursday night. With this, all the accused named in the FIR have been arrested. Meanwhile, police sought a seven-day remand for Neha after producing her before a Dhaka court on Friday. The court granted a five-day remand for the accused.

Quoting the accused, police said five students of a private university joined a party in Uttara's Bamboo Shoot Restaurant and consumed alcohol there on the night of January 28. At dead of night, they went to another hotel at Gulshan and took alcohol again. Later, two of them left for a friend's house and three others went to Mawa.

Police said Neha used to arrange such party at different places in the city. But, no evidence of rape has been found.

