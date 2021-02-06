21 named for Ekushey Padak

Twenty-one eminent personalities will get the country's second highest civilian award, the Ekushey Padak, this year in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry announced the names on Thursday.

Motahar Hossain Talukdar (posthumous), Shamsul Haque (posthumous), and Advocate Afsar Uddin Ahmed (posthumous) have been selected for their roles in the Language Movement.

Begum Papia Sarowar is being recognised for her contributions to music while Raisul Islam Asad and Salma Begum Sujata for performing art, Ahmed Iqbal Haidar for drama, Syed Salahuddin Zaki for film.

Dr Bhaskar Bandopandhay is being recognised for his contributions to recitation, Pavel Rahman for photography and Golam Hasnayen, Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruk, Syeda Issabela (posthumous) for their contribution to the Liberation War.

Ajay Dasgupta is being recognised for his contributions to journalism, Prof Dr Samir Kumar Saha for research, Mahfuza Khanam for education, Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil for economics, and Prof Kazi Kamruzzaman for social service.

Kazi Rozy, Bulbul Chowdhury and Golam Murshid are being recognised for their contributions to language and literature.













