Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:52 PM
Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic to be visible in 15 days

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

The crop field mosaic of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman will be visible in the next 15 days on 120 bighas of land in Bogura, said Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim.
He made the statement at a view-exchange meeting with journalists at the Krishibid Institution on Friday.  
The programme was organized by the Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic National Committee and National Agricare. Bahauddin Nasim said, "Although we inaugurated this programme on January 29, we started working on it a long time ago. Several of our committees have worked at the national and international levels for this huge work."
"We have imported paddy seeds from abroad and processed it for 130 days," said Bahauddin Nasim.
This work will be inaugurated on the Bangabandhu's birthday on March 17, 2021 by creating a new record, he added. It will be the largest crop field mosaic in the world. 12 lakh 92 thousand square feet portrait will be visible in 400-meter-long and 300-meter width green and blue canvas, he boasted.
The image of the father of the nation will take different forms at different stages from the time the paddy grows to the time it ripens. According to the Bangabandhu Crop Field Mosaic National Committee, about 3,000 maunds of paddy will be produced through this project. Later, under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the paddy will be distributed among the distressed people.


