CCC mayor, councillors to take oath on Feb 11

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 5: The elected mayor and 55 ward councillors of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will take oath at Osmani  Memorial Auditorium in the capital on February 11.
Elected mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and 55 ward councillors of Awami League will leave Chattogram on February 10 for the capital to take oath.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will administer the oath o office to the elected mayor through video conferencing while the LGRD minister will administer oath to 54 ward councillors including 14 women councillors.
In the previous election held on April 28 in 2015, AJM Nasiruddin of AL was elected mayor by defeating BNP-backed mayoral candidate Manjur Alam.
Meanwhile, Khurshed Alam Sujan administrator of the CCC quit his position on February 1. He handed over his charge to the chief executive of the CCC.
The Election Commission (EC) earlier announced that the CCC election would be held on March 29 last year.  But due to pandemic Covid-19, the EC suspended the elections on March 21.
As a result, the tenure of the past elected CCC mayor AJM Nasiruddin expired on August 5.
Following the expiry of AJM Nasiruddin's tenure, the LGRD Ministry made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the Administrator of the CCC.
Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League, took the charge of the Administrator of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on August 6.








