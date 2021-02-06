Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup

JAKARTA, Feb 5: The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said they were seeking a special meeting of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar, where an elected government was overthrown in a coup this week.

Throwing a wedge in Myanmar's transition to democracy, the military took power on Monday, alleging irregularities in a November election won in a landslide by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi.

After meeting visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said their foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to try to set up the special Myanmar meeting.

Muhyiddin referred to the coup as being "one step backward in the process of democracy in that country".

Such meetings are rare and arranging one could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN's policy of non-interference in its members' domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover. -Reuters

















