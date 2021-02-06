Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Schoolgirl was ‘murdered’ in Hatirjheel: Family

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The family of schoolgirl Mahmuda Akhter Bithi, who purportedly died in a motorcycle accident in Dhaka's Hatirjheel in August last year, believes she was murdered.
"Now I understand it was not an accident. Bithi was taken to Hatirjheel and killed," her mother Raushan Ara said at a media briefing at the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association in Dhaka on Friday.
Bithi, who lived in Golapbagh, was a student of Class X in Dhalpur Kindergarten High School, according to Raushan Ara. Her father owns a tea shop. On August 14 last year, Bithi went next door to meet her friend. They later headed out for a walk.
As her daughter was being late to return, Raushan Ara called Bithi on her cellphone several times but she did not answer. At one point, a boy named Russell picked up the phone and said that Bithi had an accident.
In a tearful voice, Raushan Ara said, "After receiving the news, I went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and saw Bithi lying unconscious. Russell then said that the incident took place when he was hit by an autorickshaw on his way to Mugda."
Bithi was subsequently transferred to Neuroscience Hospital before passing away in the early hours of August 16.
Raushan Ara said Bithi was in an unconscious state for two days, making it very difficult to get to the bottom of what had actually transpired. However, her girlfriend said they went to Hatirjheel on a motorcycle.
"Bithi got on the motorcycle of a boy named Naim. At one point, Naim threw her off the bike and she was seriously injured in the process."
Bithi was taken to Dhaka Medical College by her girlfriend and Russell but Naeem 'escaped' from there, according to Raushan Ara.
Bithi's father Md Billal Hossain later filed a case under the Road Accident Act on August 16, accusing Naim, Russell and Bithi's girlfriend.
"Despite repeatedly telling the police about what had happened, they prepared the case statement on their own. Bithi's father is an ordinary tea shopkeeper and signed it without realising what was there." said Raushan Ara.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl was ‘murdered’ in Hatirjheel: Family
Man held for ‘raping’ former sister-in-law in Chandpur
Khulna schoolboy found dead in neighbour’s veranda
Dry weather likely
RAB arrests ‘Ansar Al Islam’ man
Suranjit’s death anniv observed
IEB demands ban on Al Jazeera’s broadcast
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes history scoring wonderful century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft