Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man held for ‘raping’ former sister-in-law in Chandpur

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHANDPUR, Feb 5: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his former sister-in-law at his home in Ragdoil village of Kachua in Chandpur on the pretext of marriage.
Mofizul Islam was nabbed on February 3 from his home on a police complaint by his former wife. He was produced in a local court on Thursday, which sent him to jail custody, officials said on Friday.
Mofizul recently divorced his wife and started an affair with his former sister-in-law, said sub-inspector Anowar Hossain of Sachar Police Outpost. "He took the woman to his house and then raped her, promising to marry her," the officer said.
Islam was arrested following an FIR under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act that was lodged at the police outpost on the basis of his former wife's complaint, Anowar said.-BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl was ‘murdered’ in Hatirjheel: Family
Man held for ‘raping’ former sister-in-law in Chandpur
Khulna schoolboy found dead in neighbour’s veranda
Dry weather likely
RAB arrests ‘Ansar Al Islam’ man
Suranjit’s death anniv observed
IEB demands ban on Al Jazeera’s broadcast
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes history scoring wonderful century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft