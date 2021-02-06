Man held for ‘raping’ former sister-in-law in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Feb 5: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his former sister-in-law at his home in Ragdoil village of Kachua in Chandpur on the pretext of marriage.

Mofizul Islam was nabbed on February 3 from his home on a police complaint by his former wife. He was produced in a local court on Thursday, which sent him to jail custody, officials said on Friday.

Mofizul recently divorced his wife and started an affair with his former sister-in-law, said sub-inspector Anowar Hossain of Sachar Police Outpost. "He took the woman to his house and then raped her, promising to marry her," the officer said.

Islam was arrested following an FIR under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act that was lodged at the police outpost on the basis of his former wife's complaint, Anowar said.-BSS

























