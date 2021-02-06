Khulna schoolboy found dead in neighbour’s veranda

KHULNA, Feb 5: Police recovered the body of an eighth-grader from Bagmara Munshi Goli area of Khulna city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as the son of Ritosh Kumar Sheel - 15-year-old Badhan Kumar Sheel.

Khulna Sadar Police Station Sub-Inspector Kamal Hossain said, "Based on the information from the locals, we recovered the teen's body from a neighbour's veranda and sent it to the hospital for autopsy." "However, the cause of Badhan's death can be determined after getting medical reports." -UNB









