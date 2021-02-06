Dry weather likely

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday predicted that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am on Friday.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to today morning," said a Met office release here.

The release added that Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Srimangal, Panchagarh, Kurigram and Chuadanga and it may abate from some places. Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. -BSS









