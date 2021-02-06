RAB arrests ‘Ansar Al Islam’ man

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam in a drive from Rupganj area under Narayangaj district on Thursday.

The arrestee is identified as Mohammad Ilias Ali alias Md Ilias Ali Debundabhi, 27, a resident of Chardehunda village under Karimganj thana in Kishoreganj district.

During the drive, RAB also recovered extremist books, leaflets and CD-ROM from his possession.

RAB-11 senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shah Md Mashiur Rahman confirmed it. -BSS









