RAB arrests ‘Ansar Al Islam’ man
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam in a drive from Rupganj area under Narayangaj district on Thursday.
The arrestee is identified as Mohammad Ilias Ali alias Md Ilias Ali Debundabhi, 27, a resident of Chardehunda village under Karimganj thana in Kishoreganj district.
During the drive, RAB also recovered extremist books, leaflets and CD-ROM from his possession.
RAB-11 senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shah Md Mashiur Rahman confirmed it. -BSS