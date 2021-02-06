

Suranjit’s death anniv observed

To mark the day, a discussion was held at Derai Upazila Awami League office this afternoon.

Derai municipality mayor Biswajit Rao presided over the discussion. Local AL leaders Altab Uddin, Azizur Rahman Bulbul, advocate Sohel Ahmed and Oviram Talukder took part on the discussion.

A rally kicked off AL office and paraded different streets in Derai upazila to mourning Suranjit Sen Gupta.









