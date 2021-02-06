Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021
Suranjit’s death anniv observed

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondent

Suranjit’s death anniv observed

Suranjit’s death anniv observed

SUNAMGANJ, Feb 5: The fourth death anniversary of former Awami League advisory council member and railways minister Suranjit Sengupta was observed by different organizations in Derai upazila of the district on Friday.
To mark the day, a discussion was held at Derai Upazila Awami League office this afternoon.
Derai municipality mayor Biswajit Rao presided over the discussion. Local AL leaders Altab Uddin, Azizur Rahman Bulbul, advocate Sohel Ahmed and Oviram Talukder took part on the discussion.
A rally kicked off AL office and paraded different streets in Derai upazila to mourning Suranjit Sen Gupta.






