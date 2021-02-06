Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:51 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Food prices in highway restaurants

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir
There are many highway restaurants in our country to serve people during their journey break. People go there for getting refreshes and take their meal. Unfortunately, most of these restaurants do not follow rules and regulations properly.

The authorities are operating restaurants as they wish. They charge much price of any of the food items than the fixed price. It is really very annoying and frustrating for passengers and pedestrians, since they have to eat at those restaurants. The restaurants' owners or managers know that there is no alternative of these passengers. Hence, the passengers become hostage to them partially. As a result they cannot protest against these illegal activities. Because of such things, some unscrupulous traders benefit and ordinary passengers and pedestrians are harassed.

It is worth mentioning that, keeping extra charge on food item is a violation of consumers' rights. And it is punishable crime according to the existing law. Therefore, we should be cautious about our right and should take help of law, if necessary. In this case, the administration has to take action. In particular, the police have to keep an eye on every restaurant.

Md Sirazul Hossain
Dhaka College



