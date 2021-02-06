 Seizing the democracy of Myanmar



Majhar Mannan



Being a neighbouring country, the military coup in Myanmar is a matter of concern for Bangladesh. Bangladesh has long been in a state of unease over the Rohingya crisis. The recent military coup in Myanmar seems to have further boosted Bangladesh's anxiety. The coup in Myanmar comes at a time when Myanmar is under pressure from the international community over the Rohingya crisis.

It has been perceived that Aung San Suu Kyi's role in resolving the Rohingya crisis seems to be a reflection of the military's views. The military coup may prolong the Rohingya crisis. The progress made on Rohingya repatriation seems to be under renewed threat. However, the Rohingyas were repatriated during the military rule in 1978 and in 1992. Most of the Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh at that time had returned to their own country. Therefore, it is not correct to think that there is no opportunity for the return of Rohingya Under military rule. However, in addition to Rohingya issue, the military coup has raised concern about the Border security between two countries. Bangladesh must be on high alert in case of any untoward incident and penetration due to the military coup in Myanmar.



Myanmar's military has declared emergency for a year, but has vowed to hold fresh election. Immediately after the military coup, the United State issued a stern warning and India expressed deep concern. China has given a tactical response and says it is keeping an eye on the situation. World leaders have strongly condemned the military coup in Myanmar but they did not give any indication as to what kind of action they would take. In Myanmar the military enjoys much more power because of the constitution and the army is furious when the Suu Kyi government starts pushing for the amendment of this constitution. In the face of international pressure, Myanmar politics and the future will become much more dependent on China. The army will have to take a tougher stance to prevent the movement from gaining momentum, as demanded by the civilian government.



The six decade struggle of the country's young generation for democracy has returned to zero point. The whole world has been shocked after the coup but the big question now is what they have to do. It has been explained that the army has seized power by alleging electoral fraud, which is a ridiculous. The big victory of Aung San Suu Kyii in the election was a major headache for the army. The army wanted to make Min Aung Hlaing president but Aung San Suu Kyi did not compromise and that was the danger for her. Min Aung Hlaing had an idea that he would have to face international justice for the Rohingya killings after his retirement, and Suu Kyi may not protect him that time. Many believe that this fear of Hlaing could have played a role in the coup.



Seizing the democracy of Myanmar



But there is no reason to think that the anti-Rohingya attitude in the army will fly away overnight. In the past few years, Suu Kyi has failed to take a strong stand against human rights abuse in her own country. As a result, many people were angry with her and she had to endure severe criticism. But no one accepts the military ruler to continue unilateral rule by creating a grave of democracy. A man who was accused of Rohingya genocide has seized power through a military coup. However, Suu Kyi defended the military at the international court of justice. She did not even agree to call the Rohingya killing genocide. She has not said anything in the last five years that could upset the army. The world hoped that Suu Kyi would sing the praises of human rights. The USA has already imposed economic sanctions on Myanmar, but is that enough?



Many think that the USA should put pressure on Myanmar to lift the state of emergency. The international community should also take an active role by raising the issue at the UN. After the military coup, Bangladesh has discussed about Myanmar situation with four countries including USA and China. The issue of regional stability and security prevailed there. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden has signalled a tough stance against Myanmar. However, China's flexible response suggests that no matter what happens China will sand by Myanmar. Chinese media have described the military coup as a cabinet reshuffle.



According to the article 417 of the constitution of Myanmar, the president can declare emergency but sadly, the president has been arrested and the vice president has declared emergency. The army seized power before the first session of parliament. Myanmar's constitution provides for 25 per cent of seats in parliament for the military but Suu Kyi was trying to cancel it. There is currently no threat to national security in Myanmar. There are some ethnic communities in different parts of the country who are fighting for their rights but they do not have enough power to create instability in the country. Foreign investment has increased in Myanmar since the participatory election. China has a large investment there. However, in this situation, there may be some ebb in foreign investment. Suu Kyi developed a nice relation with China that no one in the army liked. Indeed, Myanmar's current constitution gives the military the power to take direct action to maintain law and order.



However, this military coup will further complicate the geopolitical calculations of the Bay of Bengal and the India Ocean again. Countries that have invested heavily in Myanmar have condemned this coup, but it is unclear what their role will be. India, meanwhile, has called for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Frankly speaking, Myanmar's military ties with India have deepened in recent times. India has supplied Myanmar with a lot of weapons, including Submarines. Just a few days ago, the India army chief visited Myanmar. India has a competition with China and India's role in this case could be the same as China's. This is the thing to watch now how much co-operation Bangladesh will get from China and India in repatriating Rohingyas. Bangladesh may face more crises over Rohingya issue. In the new political context, Rohingya may be a chess piece. This geopolitical situation could exacerbate the conflict between the United States and China. Therefore, Bangladesh has to play a more strategic role in Rohingya repatriation.

Majhar Mannan is an Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College, Dhaka Cantonment

















