

Ensure vaccination to rural people



Directives have been issued to Union Parishad (UP) chairmen and members. They will be held responsible for bringing fifty-plus age group people to union digital centres and community healthcare centres.



We appreciate the government for taking the inoculation programme to the root level. The health minister has sent letters to all deputy commissioners and civil surgeons across the country for launching a mass awareness campaign. Undoubtedly, it is a well thought decision as people living in rural areas neither have easy access to internet, nor have gadgets such as computers or smart phones in their homes. Therefore, there is no alternative for arranging such awareness programmes. However, it should be monitored that countrywide awareness campaigns should cover all suburban areas and rural areas of all districts.



From different news reports we have also learned, quite a big chunk of rural people don't have much knowledge about the fatality of SARS CoV-2 disease and they do not even take precautions. Since, there is much negligence among these least educated or less cautious people, convincing them for vaccination would be a tough job.



In order to ensure smooth facilitation, the local administration can contact some volunteer organizations who can organize door-to-door campaigns. Village youths can be engaged for this campaigning programme. This will boost up the vaccination process and the local administrations can also build up a bonding with local people.



On that note, though we certainly believe that government is working hard to ensure mass vaccination, we cannot skip what may happen in the worst case scenario. Dodgy syndicates may well get engaged in smuggling or selling vaccines illegally. Therefore, it is important to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of all vaccination programmes.



Lastly, we expect that the local administrators will deal with the situation as responsible representatives of the government and ensure fair vaccination programmes for all.

