Two workers die as lift collapses in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 5: Two workers of a poultry farm died after a lift of a building collapsed in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rashidul Islam, 19, son of Saiful Islam, hailed from Sadar Upazila of Panchagarh, and Narayan Debdas, 25, son of Fagun Debdas, from Boda Upazila of the same district.

In-Charge of the poultry farm Alamgir Hossain said the whole six-storey building was a poultry farm.

The wire of the lift got broken at around 6:15pm when the workers were going to the sixth floor along with 50-kg poultry feed in six sacks by the lift, which left them critically injured.

They were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.