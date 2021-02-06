Honey collection from mustard flowers gains momentum in S’ganj



The photo shows boxes set up on a field in Sirajganj for extracting honey from mustard flowers. photo: observer

Honey extractors coming from different parts of the country are passing busy time in rearing bees and extracting honey, according to field sources.

Growers and agriculture officials said, for setting honey boxes in mustard fields, mustard yield will increase by 10 per cent as bees help in pollination.

In addition to local collectors, about 21,000 collectors from Satkhira, Jashore, Gopalganj, Pabna, Natore and other parts of the country are extracting honey in the district.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year mustard has been cultivated in 49,550 hectares (ha) against targeted 52,680 ha in the district.

The production has been fixed at 71,118 metric tons (mt). Honey production has been fixed at 200 mt.

Farmer Faridul Islam of Kalia Haripur Village in Sadar Upazila said, this year's mustard farming has been delayed by a little bit due to flood; but the weather is good.

Mustard yield will be good as well, he added; per bigha production will be of 4.5 to 5 maunds. Farmers will be befitted as prices are good in markets.

Yasin Kabir came from Gopalganj to Rasulpur of Kamarkand. He has installed 100 honey boxes.

Wholesalers are coming from different areas of the country to collect honey. Per kg honey is selling at wholesale rate of Tk 250-300.

In absence of selling guarantee, we have to sell at almost fixed rate, he mentioned. "As a result, we are losing," he further said.

Chhurman Ali in Ullapara said, he has installed 300 honey boxes with weekly honey extraction of 5 to 6 maunds (40 kg =1 maund).

Mustard yields well for honey boxes, he mentioned. Many come to field to purchase honey, he added.

He added, due to thick fog many bees are dying. So it will be difficult to achieve expected production of honey for dying bees, he further said.

President of District Honey Grower Association Abdur Rashid said, this year, about 21,000 honey boxes have been installed in the district. More than 200 growers are extracting honey.

A total of 200 MT honey was expected to be extracted. But many bees have died due to cold and thick fog, he informed. So, the honey collection can be affected, he feared.

"We don't get any public or private financial assistance. We have to take loans from village lenders at a high credit rate," he mentioned.

Besides, he added, there is no sale guarantee for honey.

If honey is exported, huge foreign currency will be earned, he suggested.

President of Sirajganj Chamber of Commerce & Industry Abu Yusuf Surja said, mustard cultivation and honey extraction are making important contribution to economic prosperity in the district.

Honey growers are counting losses due to lack of modern preservation technology, processing and right marketing system, and expected pricing policy, he mentioned.

He drew the attention of the government and authorities concerned about honey production and extraction in Sirajganj.

Deputy Commissioner D. Faruk Ahmed said, huge quantities of honey are being produced in the district; huge potentials are being created. "We have arranged training for growers through BSCIC. Letter has been sent to the government and authorities concerned for modernisation and patronisation".

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Md Abu Hanif said, mustard cultivation targets in Tarash and Ullapra upazilas could not be achieved due to late recession of flood water.

Yet if the weather goes well, yield will be good, and honey collection target will also be achieved, he added.

Farmers are being provided with necessary advice in order to increase interest in mustard farming, he mentioned.

Farmers are benefiting for government incentives like seed and fertilisers, he added.









