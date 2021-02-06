Two minors drown at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Feb 5: Two minor children drowned in a water body in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mahfuzar Rahman Shayan, 9, son of Md Arif Hossain of Darka Dighi Village under Agradwigun Union in the upazila, and Alif Sheikh, 10, son of Md Saifullah Sheikh of Goganpur Village in Patnitala Upazila.

Local sources said the minor boys went missing in a water body in Darka Dighi area at noon while they were bathing in it along with other children.

Later, locals rescued them from there, but the minors died on the way to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.





















