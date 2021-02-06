Two found dead in two districts

A newborn baby and a fish farmer were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Naogaon, recently.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a newborn baby in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Locals spotted the floating body in a canal in Bhitabaria area and informed police.

Later, locals buried the body with the help of police.

Police assumed that the baby might have been aborted 8 to10 days earlier from the delivery date, and the body was dumped here.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Masumur Rahman confirmed the incident.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a fish farmer from a banana garden in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 50, son of late Shafiz Uddin, a resident of Tantarpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Saidur went to visit his pond on Sunday night but did not return home.

Later, the family members found his body in a banana garden in the area on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident.







