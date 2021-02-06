Video
Home Countryside

NESCO postpones pre-paid meter installation

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: The installation of pre-paid meter by  Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) has been postponed for the time being.
The decision was announced at a view-exchange meeting with different professionals including journalists at NESCO's head office in the city on Thursday.
So far, 21 pre-paid meters have been installed in the city.
By monitoring advantages and disadvantages of the pre-paid meter services, customers are supposed to provide their ideas about meter usage.
Benefits of using pre-paid meters, usage rules and bill payment methods were discussed at the meeting.
 NESCO Managing Director Zakiul Haque said,  pre-paid meters are being set up in order to achieve customers' credibility.
Using of smart pre-paid meters will eliminate hassles in bill payment, he mentioned.  
Under this system, customers will get one per cent discount; they will no longer require receiving bills.
He added: pre-paid meter usage including adjusting electricity bills will improve customer service quality; and smooth supply of electricity will be ensured.
Among others, General Secretary (GS) of Rajshahi metropolitan Awami League Dablu Sarkar, President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Moniruzzaman Moni, former president Harun-ur-Rashid, Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Mannan, Rajshahi Raksha Sangram Parishad's President Md. Liaquat Ali, GS Jamaat Khan, and Workers Party's Rajshahi metropolitan GS  Debashish Pramanik Debu.


