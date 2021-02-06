Nurul Islam Sarder

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Nurul Islam Sarder, a former member of Bangladesh Army and uncle of The Daily Observer Kamalnagar Upazila Correspondent Belal Hossain Juwel, died of old age complications at his residence on Thursday. He was 80.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Hazirhat Miapara area at night.

He left wife, four daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Mirza Alam Chenu

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Mirza Alam Chenu, the former member of Daulatpur Upazila Parishad in the district, died at his residence at around 10am on Thursday. He was 66.

He had been suffering from various diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried at Manikdiar Graveyard in the upazila.

He left wife, descendents and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Abdus Salam Hawlader

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdus Salam Hawlader, also the president of BNP Amrajuri Union Unit in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 5am on Thursday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Sonakur Village of the upazila after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Salam left wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.



Martuza Hossain Faruq

NOAKHALI: Martuza Hossain Faruq, owner of Bengal Machinery Store and son of late Dr Golam Mostafa of Maijdi Laxminarayanpur area in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 8am on Monday. He was 63.

He left wife, three daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.















