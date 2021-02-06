Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondents

Nurul Islam Sarder
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Nurul Islam Sarder, a former member of Bangladesh Army and uncle of The Daily Observer Kamalnagar Upazila Correspondent Belal Hossain Juwel, died of old age complications at his residence on Thursday. He was 80.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Hazirhat Miapara area at night.
He left wife, four daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
 
Mirza Alam Chenu
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Mirza Alam Chenu, the former member of Daulatpur Upazila Parishad in the district, died at his residence at around 10am on Thursday. He was 66.
He had been suffering from various diseases for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held after Asr prayer.
Later, he was buried at Manikdiar Graveyard in the upazila.
He left wife, descendents and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.

Abdus Salam Hawlader
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdus Salam Hawlader, also the president of BNP Amrajuri Union Unit in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 5am on Thursday. He was 65.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Sonakur Village of the upazila after Asr prayer.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.
FF Salam left wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Martuza Hossain Faruq
NOAKHALI: Martuza Hossain Faruq, owner of Bengal Machinery Store and son of late Dr Golam Mostafa of Maijdi Laxminarayanpur area in the district, died at a hospital in Dhaka at around 8am on Monday. He was 63.
He left wife, three daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two workers die as lift collapses in Bogura
Honey collection from mustard flowers gains momentum in S’ganj
Two minors drown at Dhamoirhat
Two found dead in two districts
NESCO postpones pre-paid meter installation
Obituary
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Waste from sugar mills pollute water bodies


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft