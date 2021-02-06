Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Naogaon and Pabna, in two days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide as his father declined to buy him a motorcycle in Sonargaon Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Md Raihan, 18, was a tenth grader of Child Heaven International School. He was the son of Ismail Fakir, a resident of Nagergaon Village under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Raihan had been asking a motorcycle from his father, an assistant construction worker. But the father refused him due to his poor earning.

Out of huff, he, later, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room at early hours.

However, he was buried at the family graveyard on Thursday morning after namaz-e-janaza.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Niamatpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Arifa Khatun, 18, was the wife of Ronney Babu, a resident of Krishnashail Village in the upazila.

Arifa's cousin said they got a phone call from her in-laws at around 2am and it said that Arifa hanged herself.

However, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Niamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Mohiuddin Paramanik, 32, was the son of late Abul Hossain of Salimpur Village in the upazila.

Ishwardi Model PS OC Shaik Nasir Uddin said Mohiuddin drank poison at night following a family feud.

He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.













