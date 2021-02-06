Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Naogaon and Pabna, in two days.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide as his father declined to buy him a motorcycle in Sonargaon Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Md Raihan, 18, was a tenth grader of Child Heaven International School. He was the son of Ismail Fakir, a resident of Nagergaon Village under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Raihan had been asking a motorcycle from his father, an assistant construction worker. But the father refused him due to his poor earning.
Out of huff, he, later, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room at early hours.
However, he was buried at the family graveyard on Thursday morning after namaz-e-janaza.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Niamatpur Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Arifa Khatun, 18, was the wife of Ronney Babu, a resident of Krishnashail Village in the upazila.
Arifa's cousin said they got a phone call from her in-laws at around 2am and it said that Arifa hanged herself.
However, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Niamatpur PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.
PABNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Mohiuddin Paramanik, 32, was the son of late Abul Hossain of Salimpur Village in the upazila.
Ishwardi Model PS OC Shaik Nasir Uddin said Mohiuddin drank poison at night following a family feud.
He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where he died while undergoing treatment.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two workers die as lift collapses in Bogura
Honey collection from mustard flowers gains momentum in S’ganj
Two minors drown at Dhamoirhat
Two found dead in two districts
NESCO postpones pre-paid meter installation
Obituary
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Waste from sugar mills pollute water bodies


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft