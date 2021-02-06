Video
Home Countryside

Waste from sugar mills pollute water bodies

Fish dying  in Narod, Nandankunja rivers

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Locals catching fish died from river water pollution at Gurudaspur. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Feb 5: Fish and other water species are dying from river-poisoning in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.
The fish dying outbreak has been caused due to recent release of waste by the Natore Sugar Mills.
The waste has polluted water of  Narod and Nandankunja rivers in this upazila.
Entire upazila is being polluted; foul smell is spreading.
Across 40 to 50 kilometre stretches of these rivers, the unabated fish dying is occurring. Fish population in canals and beels (water bodies) are also dying.
Household suffering for water has been created among families along these river banks.
Every year, Natore Sugar Mills releases waste from its reserved canal.
A visit to these rivers found floating fishes on surface water; men, women and children were seen catching the fish.
On Tuesday to Wednesday till mid-night, they continued catching of floated fish in different points including Gurudaspur-Chanchkoirh point of Nandakunja River. Enthusiastic locals gathered there.
It  was the same in Ahmmadpur, Halsa, and Nazirpur points.
Local farmers have stored river water by raising dyke in the upstream for agriculture uses. But this polluted water cannot be irrigated.
A fisherman of Khalifapara in Gurudaspur Poura Sadar Adil said, it has been occurring every year; fishes are getting floated after releasing the waste of the sugar mills.
Locals expressed their anger blaming the mills authorities for destroying local environment as well.
President of River Protection Committee Professor Atahar Hossain, and General Secretary Majibur Rahman Maznu said, waste of Natore Sugar Mills is poisoning  Narod and Nandakunja rivers. Local fishes like tengra (kerala mystus), fry, eel, sheat fish, chela and guchi are dying.
Water colour is changing. The oxygen solution in the water has declined.
Saema Chowdhury, an assistant professor of Biology Department at Gurudaspur Rosy Mozammel Mahila Honours College, said, it is urgent to test the river water.
Under the existing laws of environment, fisheries and water resources, it is a punishable offence to pollute flowing waters of river or other water bodies.
Conscious locals demanded punishment for the responsible. They also asked the sugar mills authority to set up waste treatment plant.
When contacted, the mills authority failed to give any positive answer.


