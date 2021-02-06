Schoolgirl ‘gang-raped’ in Narail

NARAIL, Feb 5: A schoolgirl was 'gang-raped' in Kalia Municipality of the district on Thursday.

Police and the victim's family sources said someone called the girl, a ninth grader at a local school, out of her house in Uthali Village in the evening. Later, six people gang-raped her after taking the girl to a nearby beel. At one stage, the rapists left her unconscious.

Later, the victim's father lodged a case against six people including three unknown with Kalia Police Station in this connection.

Following this, police arrested five of them and sent the victim to Narail Sadar Hospital for medical test.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalia Police Station Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the matter.









