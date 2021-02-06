Video
Bangabandhu Digital Library being built at Dashmina

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

DASHMINA, POTUAKHALI, Feb 5:  Bangabandhu Digital Library is being constructed in Dashmina Upazila of the district.
Along the Sadar road of th upazila, the library  is  being raised in the southwest corner of Dashmina Upazila Health Complex.
According to field sources, in the beginning of the construction, enthusiasm is seen among book lovers and readers of different professions.
Locals are hoping, students of different educational institutions, and people of various ages and professions will be able to pass their leisure times in the library.
It was initiated by local MP SM Shahzada.
The construction began two months back at Tk 25 lakh. Now the roof paving is going on. Most portion of the structure has been visible.
Both in-house reading and in-library reading will be allowed.
Books on foreign, local literatures and newspapers will be available in the library. Internet, e-book reader device, and laptop will also be available.
Its construction is being monitored by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tania Ferdous, and Upazila Engineer Mokbul Hossain.
Local trader and social activist Mizanur Rahman said, this  library will play a significant role in exploring genius of next generations.
UNO said, in line of the digital effort of the present government, the library is being made.
MP Shahzada said, it is the first time a digital library being made in the district.
In building a rich nation, Bangabandhu Digital Library will play an important role, he added.


