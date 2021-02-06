19 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: Some 19 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,320 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, two in Natore, eight in Bogra, five in Sirajganj and one in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,661 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.























