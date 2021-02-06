Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

19 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 5: Some 19 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,320 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.
Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, two in Natore, eight in Bogra, five in Sirajganj and one in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 23,661 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 392 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two workers die as lift collapses in Bogura
Honey collection from mustard flowers gains momentum in S’ganj
Two minors drown at Dhamoirhat
Two found dead in two districts
NESCO postpones pre-paid meter installation
Obituary
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Waste from sugar mills pollute water bodies


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft