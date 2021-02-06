Two murdered in two districts

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Jashore, on Thursday.

PATUAKHALI: A madrasa teacher was stabbed to death by his rivals and four others were injured over land dispute in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abdul Mannan, 56, a lecturer at Pashchim Subidkhali Salehia Senior Madrasa, was the son of late Rafez Uddin, a resident of Deuli Village in the upazila.

Local sources said one Shipon, son of Ketab Ali of the area, stabbed Abdul Mannan following an altercation over land dispute, left him seriously injured.

Four others were also injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Mannan dead and referred others to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested two persons in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Shawkat Anwar confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the main accused.

JASHORE: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his nephew in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Abul Kashem, 60, was a resident of Bhaturia Village in the upazila.

However, police detained the nephew Alal, a mentally-challenged man, soon after the incident.

Local sources said Abul went to a tea stall in the area after performing Fajr prayers. There he and his nephew Alal locked into an altercation over a trifling matter.

At one stage, Alal hacked him in the head with a machete, leaving him severely injured.

He was rushed to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chanchra Police Outpost In-Charge Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.











