Eight nabbed with drugs in four districts

Eight people including three women were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Naogaon, Bagerhat, Rangamati and Joypurhat, in two days.

NAOGAON: Two people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Porsha and Dhamoirhat upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a woman with 50gm of heroin in Porsha Upazila on Thursday.

The arrested person is Marzina Begum, 34, wife of Jahurul, a resident of Hakimpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police sources said on information, a team of District DNC conducted a drive in Taitor area of the upazila and arrested the woman with heroin worth about Tk 5 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Porsha Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail on Friday.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler with 10 bottles of phensedyl in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Rashed, 19, son of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Basudevpur Village in the upazila.

BGB-14 Commander Lt Col SM Nadim Arefin Sumon said a team of Chakilam BOP led by Nayeb Subedar Jashim Uddin conducted a drive in Basudevpur area at around 9pm and arrested Rashed with the phensedyl.

Earlier, another team of BGB recovered 324 bottles of phensedyl from Satana area at dawn.

BAGERHAT: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 485 yaba tablets in Mongla Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Safin Hawlader, 28, son of Amin Hawlader, and Md Shamim Sheikh, 25, son of Shahidul Sheikh, residents of Noihati Village in Rupsha Upazila of the district.

BCG West Zone Lt BN M Mazharul Haque said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in Dwigraj Bazar area at night and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested were handed over to Mongla PS, the official added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in separate drives, detained three people including two women along with yaba tablets in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Mumtaj Begum, Fatema Begum, and Md Iqbal Hossain

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai PS Md Nasir Uddin said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Monafer Tila area in the afternoon and detained the women along with 11 yaba tablets.

In another drive, police detained Iqbal with five yaba tablets from Natrun Bazar area at around 8pm.

After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday following court order, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with six kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested man is Philips, 43, son of Afzal Hossain, a resident of Bhadsa Village in the upazila.

District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam said Philips had been supplying hemp to drug addicts in the area for long.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against Philips in this connection, the SI added.













