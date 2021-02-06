104 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 104 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Natore, Dinajpur, Chattogram, Bogura, Sirajganj and Noakhali, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 95 people were arrested on different charges in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 30 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest six were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB police, in separates drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.

The information was confirmed through a press release from RMP office on Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the press release added.

Earlier, a total of 34 people have been arrested on different charges in the district.

Police arrested them from Rajshahi Metropolitan and district areas from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Of the arrestees, district police arrested 16 people while RMP arrested 18.

Among them, 18 had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest 11 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus and Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the officials added.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three persons including a woman along with fake idols and gold coins from Piplusan Guchchhagram area in Singra Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Shahin Ali, 33, Rashedul Islam, 26, and Sufia Begum, 52, residents of the village.

Sirajganj RAB-12 Company Commander Mohiuddin Miraz said a team of the elite force arrested them along with seven fake idols, 470 pieces fake gold coins, three knives and a machete from the village.

They used to swindle money covering the statues of bronze with gold colour by deceiving people.

A case was filed with Ullapara Police Station (PS) in Sirajganj District in this connection, the official added.

DINAJPUR: Detective Branch of Police have arrested Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital's cashier and the district accounts auditor in a case filed over misappropriation of over Tk 2.20 crore.

The arrested are: M Mahfuzur Rahman, the district accounts auditor; and the hospital's cashier M Amirul Islam.

They were arrested in separate drives on Tuesday night.

Kotwali PS Inspector (Investigation) M Asaduzzaman said District Audit Officer Saiful Islam filed a case on Monday against the duo.

According to the case statement, the accused embezzled over Tk 2.20 crore from the amount sanctioned by the Health Ministry in nursing sector using fake vouchers and ID from February 3, 2019 to January 31, 2020.

The accused were produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate M Ismail Hossain seeking seven days' remand.

The court set Thursday for holding hearing on the remand prayer.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested a man in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday night in a case filed over rape of his daughter-in-law.

Arrested Jamir Uddin, 55, is a resident of Purba Kalurghat area in the upazila.

Police arrested Jamir at night following a case filed with Boalkhali PS by the victim.

According to the case statement, the accused raped the victim on January 26 when her husband went to Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Abdul Karim confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Members of DB police have arrested a member of militant outfit Neo JMB in Shahajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested Kamruzzaman, 42, is a resident of Shahajadpur Village under Companiganj Upazila in Noakhali District. He was in-charge of Baitul Maal Department of Neo JMB.

Bogura DB Police OC Abdur Razzaque said a team of the law enforcers arrested Kamruzzaman from Banani Bus Stand area in Shahajahanpur at around 9:30pm.

Police also recovered a large quantity of Jihadi books, cash Tk 3.39 lakh, 410 Saudi Riyal and one Malaysian Ringgit.

During initial questioning, Kamruzzaman confessed that he travels in different districts of the country to collect Baitul Maal.

A case under the Anti Terrorism Act was filed with Shahjahan PS in this connection, the OC added.

For further investigation, police sought five day remand before a court while senior judicial magistrate judge Asma Mahmud granted two days of remand.

SIRAJGANJ: Police have detained a man along with a firearm in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Detained Maznu Mia, 35, is a resident of Belpur Village under Rajajpur Union in the upazila.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said police detained him with a one shooter gun from Uttar Rajapur area at night.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A union parishad (UP) member has been arrested on charge of arranging birth and nationality certificates for three Rohingya youths in Senbag Upazila of the district on Monday.

Arrested Abdul Hakim is the member of Ward No. 3 in Kadra Union in the upazila.

Senbag police arrested him from Senbagh Municipality area at night in a case filed by Chattogram Akbar Shah police in Chattogram.

Three Rohingyas Mohammad Yusuf, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Abdul Aziz fled to Senbag from Hakimpara Rohingya Camp in Ukhia Upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Later, with the assistance of the accused UP member, they got birth and nationality certificates.

Using these certificates, the three collected passports from the Noakhali Regional Passport Office on December 24, 2016.

Later, Akbar Shah Police arrested the three Rohingya youths.

Sub-Inspector of Akbar Shah PS Asadul Islam filed a case with the PS concerned on September 5, 2019.

Senbagh police arrested Abdul Hakim on the basis of the arrest warrant issued by the court in the case.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the matter, adding that Abdul Hakim was sent to jail on Tuesday afternoon following a court order.





















