

Farmers continue Boro farming amid bone-chilling cold

They are running farming activities; some are lifting saplings, some preparing fields, and others irrigating.

A visit found farmers in Chunti Munsef Bazar, Satghor, Padua, Charamba, Putibila. Kolaujan, and Lohagara Sadar Union were busy with farming.

Farmer Rahim Ullah, 45, in Munsef Bazar area said, along with business, he had been cultivating Boro on one acre for the last five years.

He started reducing his business gradually and increased the agriculture. Closing his business fully he cultivated IRRI-Boro on two acres. Seeing his success, many others started to shift to agriculture.

Farmers Abdul Haq, Aziz and Manik Khan in Satghora area said, they have got bigger success.

They are hoping a bumper IRRI-Boro production if weather goes well.

They hope they will get good prices of paddy and rice.

This year, to encourage 1,270 farmers in this upazila have been given two kilograms of seed paddy each by the upazila agriculture office.

Farmers said, high-yielding paddy variety makes higher yield; they get good prices too; it is less disease-drawing.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Manirul Islam said, under incentive and rehabilitation programme, farmers have been provided with seed and fertiliser to reduce food deficit amid corona.

Farmers have set their minds in farming getting good prices of paddy and rice, he mentioned.

This year, 2,450 hectares (ha) have been targeted for high-yielding Boro (Ufsi) and 110 ha for hybrid variety. In the next year, farming land will increase, he expected.









