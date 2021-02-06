Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

NZ resumes refugee intake

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WELLINGTON, Feb 5: New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.
"With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives," Fiona Whiteridge, general manager for refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand, said in a statement.
All arrivals will have to complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities. Jacinda Ardern's government increased the country's refugee intake during its first term from 1,000 people a year to 1,500, starting from July 2020.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NZ resumes refugee intake
Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist
Biden to pursue arms control
WHO urges EU, Big Pharma unity
Beijing warns off US warship from S China Sea islands
$43b deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea
Trump lawyers sued for $2.7bn by Smartmatic
Senate passes Biden’s $1.9t Covid aid plan


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft