NZ resumes refugee intake

WELLINGTON, Feb 5: New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by June 30, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.

"With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives," Fiona Whiteridge, general manager for refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand, said in a statement.

All arrivals will have to complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities. Jacinda Ardern's government increased the country's refugee intake during its first term from 1,000 people a year to 1,500, starting from July 2020. -REUTERS