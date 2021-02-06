Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021
News in brief

Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CAIRO, Feb 5: Egypt has released Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more than four years in detention on accusations of publishing false news, a security source said Friday.
Hussein, an Egyptian national held under preventive detention since December 2016, was released from jail Thursday night, the source said, without giving further details.
Al Jazeera -- which has run a daily campaign for his liberation -- did not immediately confirm his release but had repeatedly said he was being held without formal charges, a trial or conviction.    -AFP


