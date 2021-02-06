Biden to pursue arms control

GENEVA, Feb 5: The Biden administration views the New Start Treaty clinched with Russia this week as the beginning of engagement on strategic issues and urges China to join the effort to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles, a U.S. envoy said on Thursday.

The United States and Russia announced on Wednesday they had extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last treaty limiting deployments of the world's two largest strategic nuclear arsenals.

Robert Wood, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, called in a speech to the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament for a new arms control drive that "covers more weapons, and eventually more countries". "The United States will also seek to engage China on nuclear arms control and risk reduction. I hope that China will join us in that effort," said Wood, who also serves as U.S. Commissioner for the New START Treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission. -REUTERS







