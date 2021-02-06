WHO urges EU, Big Pharma unity

COPENHAGEN, Feb 5: A World Health Organization chief appealed Friday for European nations and Big Pharma to unite in the struggle to accelerate coronavirus inoculations, as Johnson & Johnson applied for emergency authorisation of its single-shot vaccine in the United States.

Pressure is growing not only on wealthy nations to speed up their stuttering rollouts, but also for a more equitable allocation of precious vaccine supplies to poorer countries, in a push to end a pandemic that has claimed close to 2.3 million lives.

Supply shortages and diplomatic bickering have marred the vaccine rollouts in Europe, where just 2.5 percent of the population has received a first dose, with the production capacity at pharmaceutical plants a source of tension between the firms and EU bosses.

"We need to join up to speed up vaccinations," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.

"Otherwise competing pharmaceutical companies (must) join efforts to drastically increase production capacity... that's what we need."

The virus is known to have infected more than 104 million people globally, and experts have warned that vaccines will only help control its spread and end unpopular and economically painful restrictions if the whole world is covered.

The milestone of 100 million administered doses was passed on Tuesday, but 65 percent of them were in countries the World Bank classifies as high-income.

Kluge reiterated the WHO's call for rich countries to help poorer parts of the world, urging them to donate spare doses after inoculating the most vulnerable parts of their populations. -AFP















