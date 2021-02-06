Video
$43b deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SEOUL, Feb 5: A $43 billion deal was signed Friday to build what the South Korean government said will be the world's biggest offshore wind power complex, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
South Korea has few energy resources of its own and relies on imported coal -- a cheap but dirty fuel -- for around 40 percent of its electricity.
President Moon Jae-in declared the carbon neutrality goal last year but at the same time is looking to phase out nuclear power, leaving the country depending on renewables to square the circle. Moon oversaw the signing of the 48 trillion won ($43 billion) agreement to build the complex off Sinan in the country's southwest, which he said would be seven times bigger than the world's current largest offshore wind farm.
With a maximum capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, the government is banking on it being the equivalent of six nuclear power stations.  Moon said that the country's position on the Korean peninsula gave it a geographical advantage.
"We have the infinite potential of offshore wind power to the sea on three sides, and we have the world's best technology in related fields," he added.    -AFP


