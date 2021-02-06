Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021
Trump lawyers sued for $2.7bn by Smartmatic

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

NEW YORK, Feb 5: Voting technology maker Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit on Thursday against three Fox News hosts and Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani for promoting false claims that the company was involved in fraud in the November presidential election.
The complaint filed in New York State Court names the Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox Corp., the Fox News Network and Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro as defendants.
Also named in the suit are former New York mayor Giuliani, the ex-president's personal lawyer, and Sidney Powell, a lawyer for the Trump campaign who falsely claimed that voting machines had flipped votes for Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
"The Earth is round," the complaint said. "Two plus two equals four. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President and Vice President of the United States.
"The election was not stolen, rigged, or fixed," it said. "These are facts. They are demonstrable and irrefutable."
Smartmatic's 285-page complaint said the defendants "have always known these facts. "They knew the election was not rigged or fixed," it said, but they "decided to tell people that the election was stolen" and to "make Smartmatic the villain in their story."    -AFP


