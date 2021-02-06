Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:48 PM
Senate passes Biden’s $1.9t Covid aid plan

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Feb 5: President Joe Biden's drive to enact a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill gained momentum on Friday as the U.S. Senate narrowly approved a budget blueprint allowing Democrats to push the legislation through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support.
At the end of about 15 hours of debate and votes on dozens of amendments, the Senate found itself in a 50-50 partisan deadlock over passage of the budget plan. That deadlock was broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, whose "yes" vote provided the win for Democrats.
This was a "giant first step" toward passing the kind of comprehensive coronavirus aid bill that Biden has put at the top of his legislative agenda, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Shortly before the final vote, Democrats flexed their muscles by offering an amendment reversing three earlier votes that Republicans had won.
Those had used the coronavirus aid battle to voice support for the Canada-to-United States Keystone XL pipeline that Biden has blocked and support for hydraulic fracking to extract underground oil and natural gas.
Also overturned was a Republican amendment barring coronavirus aid to immigrants living in the United States illegally.
With Democrat Harris presiding, she broke a 50-50 tie to overturn those Republican victories.
It marked the first time Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, cast a tie-breaking vote after being sworn in as Biden's vice president on Jan. 20.
Before finishing its work, the Senate approved a series of amendments to the budget outline, which had already passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.    -REUTERS


