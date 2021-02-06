EU ties with Russia at ‘low point’ after Navalny jailing

MOSCOW, Feb 5: The European Union's top diplomat said Friday that the bloc's ties with Russia had reached a new low following the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but still raised hopes for cooperation.

In Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell repeated European calls for Navalny's release and an investigation into his poisoning last year.

"Our relationship is indeed in a difficult moment," Borrell told Lavrov, adding that EU-Russia ties are "under severe strain and the Navalny case is a low point."

The West has fiercely condemned a Russian court's decision this week to jail the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner for nearly three years, and a crackdown on pro-Navalny protesters that has seen more than 10,000 people arrested in recent weeks.

But Borrell said there were no immediate plans for new European sanctions and both he and Lavrov stressed that the two sides would continue to work together on issues including the coronavirus pandemic.

Borrell's visit was the first to Russia by a senior EU envoy since 2017, following years of deteriorating relations sparked by Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Despite mounting tensions centred around Navalny, Lavrov and Borrell said they wanted Russia and the EU to find areas of common ground.

Citing culture, technology and the climate, Borrell told reporters during a press conference after the talks that "there are issues in which we can and must work together."

In particular, he hailed Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and said he hoped it could be approved for use in the EU. -AFP











