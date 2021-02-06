‘We have to resist dictatorship’



A Myanmar refugee rips off a poster during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 5, 2021, to protest against the military coup in their country. photo : AFP

The rally took place after the arrest Win Htein, a key aide to de facto leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since being detained along with president Win Myint early Monday.

A representative of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy said Friday she was being held at her residence in Naypyidaw, the country's capital, and was "in good health". "As far as I know, she's under house arrest and has not been taken to another place yet," NLD press officer Kyi Toe told AFP.

Monday's putsch ended the country's 10-year dalliance with democracy that followed decades of oppressive junta rule, and sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.

On Friday, around 200 teachers and students at Yangon's Dagon University staged a rally where they displayed a three-finger salute borrowed from Thailand's democracy movements, and sang a popular revolution song.

"We don't want this military coup which unlawfully seized power from our elected government," said lecturer Nwe Thazin Hlaing. "We have to resist this dictatorship," lecturer Win Win Maw told AFP. "If all civil servants participate in this movement, it's not easy to operate this government system." Students chanted "Long live Mother Suu" and carried red flags, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

A similar protest took place across town in Yangon University. In the capital Naypyidaw, dozens of employees from several government ministries posed for group photographs wearing red ribbons and flashing the democracy symbol. Hours before Friday's university protest, Win Htein was arrested at his daughter's house, said Kyi Toe.

The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said they were seeking a special meeting of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar, where an elected government was overthrown in a coup this week.

Throwing a wedge in Myanmar's transition to democracy, the military took power on Monday, alleging irregularities in a November election won in a landslide by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi. After meeting visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said their foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to try to set up the special Myanmar meeting. -AFP, REUTERS















YANGON, Feb 5: Several hundred teachers and students protested at a Myanmar university Friday as the military widened a dragnet against officials ousted in a coup that has drawn global condemnation and the threat of new sanctions.The rally took place after the arrest Win Htein, a key aide to de facto leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since being detained along with president Win Myint early Monday.A representative of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy said Friday she was being held at her residence in Naypyidaw, the country's capital, and was "in good health". "As far as I know, she's under house arrest and has not been taken to another place yet," NLD press officer Kyi Toe told AFP.Monday's putsch ended the country's 10-year dalliance with democracy that followed decades of oppressive junta rule, and sparked outrage and calls by US President Joe Biden for the generals to relinquish power.On Friday, around 200 teachers and students at Yangon's Dagon University staged a rally where they displayed a three-finger salute borrowed from Thailand's democracy movements, and sang a popular revolution song."We don't want this military coup which unlawfully seized power from our elected government," said lecturer Nwe Thazin Hlaing. "We have to resist this dictatorship," lecturer Win Win Maw told AFP. "If all civil servants participate in this movement, it's not easy to operate this government system." Students chanted "Long live Mother Suu" and carried red flags, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.A similar protest took place across town in Yangon University. In the capital Naypyidaw, dozens of employees from several government ministries posed for group photographs wearing red ribbons and flashing the democracy symbol. Hours before Friday's university protest, Win Htein was arrested at his daughter's house, said Kyi Toe.The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said they were seeking a special meeting of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar, where an elected government was overthrown in a coup this week.Throwing a wedge in Myanmar's transition to democracy, the military took power on Monday, alleging irregularities in a November election won in a landslide by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi. After meeting visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said their foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to try to set up the special Myanmar meeting. -AFP, REUTERS