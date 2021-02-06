Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tensions run high in Marseille before arrival of enemies PSG

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

PARIS, FEB 5: Meetings between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain are often explosive and events of the last seven days add to the tension of Sunday's latest clash of French football's biggest rivals.
Marseille's 67,000-capacity Velodrome will be empty for the game due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the Mediterranean city is still on edge after several hundred supporters attacked the club's training ground last weekend.
Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez was reportedly struck on the back by a projectile as he went to confront the supporters, of whom 25 were arrested. Eight will go on trial later this month.
A crisis is only ever a couple of bad results away at the former Champions League winners, but this has been on another level, with the club's American owner Frank McCourt likening the attack to the deadly January 6 assault on the US Congress.
Marseille's game against Rennes last Saturday was postponed, and three days later coach Andre Villas-Boas was suspended by the club -- the first step in the legal process of sacking the Portuguese -- after he declared at a press conference he wanted to resign.
The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach was angry that Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham had been signed on loan on transfer deadline day against his wishes.
Interim coach Nasser Larguet oversaw Wednesday's 2-2 draw in Lens, and Marseille, runners-up last season, go into Sunday's match having slumped to ninth in the table on a run of one win in 10 in all competitions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Manr United striker Ighalo joins Saudi's
Djokovic beats Zverev as Nadal sidelined by injury
Tensions run high in Marseille before arrival of enemies PSG
Liverpool face must-win ManC test as bottom three cut adrift
Barca aim to crank up pressure on Atletico after rousing cup comeback
Injured Serena out of Barty clash as Halep, Kenin crash
Racquet-smashing, swearing Kyrgios suffers injury-hit defeat
South Africa 26-2 after rampant Nortje restricts Pakistan to 272


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft